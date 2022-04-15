Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.