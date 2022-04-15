Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after buying an additional 67,299 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

