Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 33,635 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in General Motors by 6.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

