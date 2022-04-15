Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,867 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,608,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $200.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.78 and its 200 day moving average is $208.34.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

