Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 489 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $17,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

BATS IGV opened at $323.55 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.78 and a 200-day moving average of $377.91.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

