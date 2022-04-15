Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 56,817 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.47% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

