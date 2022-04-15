Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 88,543 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,543 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $25,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 190,941 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,060.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

