Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,965 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,937,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $24,724,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

GE stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $97.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.