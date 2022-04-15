Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 53,293 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53,293 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $467.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.76 and its 200 day moving average is $380.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

