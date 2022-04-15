Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,465 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.