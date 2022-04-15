NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several research firms recently commented on NOV. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in NOV during the third quarter worth $132,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

