Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $131.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.29.

NVMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Nova by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Nova by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.18. 88,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,576. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.75.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Nova had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

