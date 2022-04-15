Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.28 on Monday. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

