Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.28 on Monday. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29.
Novabay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.