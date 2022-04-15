NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,444 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of NRG Energy worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,214. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

