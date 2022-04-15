Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NKG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 58,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKG. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 39,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

