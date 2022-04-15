Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NOM stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. 6,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0415 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.
