Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, an increase of 143.0% from the March 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 427,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,807. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.