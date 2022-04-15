Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 340.1% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,705. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.