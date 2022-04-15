Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NIM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 27,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
