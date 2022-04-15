Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NIM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 27,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIM. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.