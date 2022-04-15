NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.50.

NVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NVA stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.91. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.4419816 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

