NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.58. 56,829,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,383,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.82. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $619.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

