NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 235 ($3.06) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

LON NWF opened at GBX 215 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The firm has a market cap of £105.64 million and a PE ratio of 107.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.30. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.50 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.13).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

