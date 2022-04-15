NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $908,006,000 after purchasing an additional 147,735 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $487,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

