O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

