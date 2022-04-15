O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will report $21.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $23.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $105.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $118.00 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OIIM. TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OIIM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 46,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,502. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O2Micro International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 630,203 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

