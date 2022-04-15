Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $65.44 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $818.16 million and $65.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

