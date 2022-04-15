Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Down 8.9%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) was down 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 267,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 99,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Separately, Dawson James dropped their target price on Oblong from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.
Oblong Company Profile (NYSE:OBLG)
Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.
