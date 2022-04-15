Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Down 8.9%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) was down 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 267,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 99,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Dawson James dropped their target price on Oblong from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBLG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oblong during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oblong by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 196,617 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Oblong by 12.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Oblong during the third quarter valued at $7,755,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oblong Company Profile (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

