OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 79.5% in March

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 121.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OERLF remained flat at $$8.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. OC Oerlikon has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

OERLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 13.40 to CHF 12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OC Oerlikon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

