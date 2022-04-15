Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $59.34 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

