ODIN PROTOCOL One Day Volume Reaches $8,888.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $8,888.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.75 or 0.07481966 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,446.00 or 1.00046545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041406 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

