Oikos Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $923,923.04 and approximately $15,465.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oikos has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.38 or 0.07561920 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,892.61 or 0.99909651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041318 BTC.

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

