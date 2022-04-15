Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Omeros worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Omeros by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 755.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omeros by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on OMER. StockNews.com began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Omeros (Get Rating)
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.
