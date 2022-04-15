ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

