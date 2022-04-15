OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday. They set a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ONCS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 33.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 61,689 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

