Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of OPRT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $432.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.28. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.