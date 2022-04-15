Oppenheimer Trims BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price to $16.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BCRX. Piper Sandler restated an in-line rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.91.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

