Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 70.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

Shares of ORC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.07. 2,430,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $543.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.34. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,474,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after buying an additional 1,489,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 836.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 474,832 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

