O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $713.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $713.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of ORLY traded down $10.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $713.88. 407,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $680.29 and a 200-day moving average of $662.48. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $510.70 and a one year high of $747.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $71,250,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,361,000 after buying an additional 106,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

