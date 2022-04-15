O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $10.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $713.88. The stock had a trading volume of 407,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $680.29 and its 200 day moving average is $662.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.70 and a fifty-two week high of $747.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

