Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,860 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.18 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

