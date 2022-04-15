Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.18 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
