Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 876,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.00 and a beta of 1.73. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Outfront Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

