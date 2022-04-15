Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 103,887 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,123. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 3.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.24%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

