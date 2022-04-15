Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $60.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 3.36. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Ovintiv by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

