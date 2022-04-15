Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Oxford Biomedica stock remained flat at $$8.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

