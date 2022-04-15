Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases £50,285 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Adrian Nevil Hennah bought 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £50,285 ($65,526.45).

Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 354 ($4.61) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 342 ($4.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 736 ($9.59). The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($10.29) to GBX 710 ($9.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 662 ($8.63) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.12) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.12) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

