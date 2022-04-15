Oxygen Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.52 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $11.52 million and $422,683.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

