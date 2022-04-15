Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 35,028 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,028 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of AutoNation worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.46. 584,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,643. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $5,487,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,846 shares of company stock worth $20,172,605. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

