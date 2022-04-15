Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 44,973 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 857.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,219 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $136.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.