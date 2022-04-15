Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,639 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $16.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $456.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $537.78 and its 200-day moving average is $598.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $455.84 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.96.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

