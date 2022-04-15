Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 68,077 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,077 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of One Liberty Properties worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.63. 28,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $646.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 46.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

One Liberty Properties Profile (Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

